CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 24,360.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

KMX stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

