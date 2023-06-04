Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $229.05 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.84.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 138.9% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.