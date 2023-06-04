CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $89.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.86.
CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group stock opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
