CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $89.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.86.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CBRE Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $689,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 529,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 53,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,149,000 after purchasing an additional 203,459 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group stock opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

