Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:EBR opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 4.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

