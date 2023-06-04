Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 3.4 %
NYSE:EBR opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.