Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Centrus Energy Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.81. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59.
Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 18.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.
