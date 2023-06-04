Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.81. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 18.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

In other Centrus Energy news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $827,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,895,663.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $403,786.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $827,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,895,663.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.