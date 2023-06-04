Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

LEU opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

