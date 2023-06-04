CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Holdings Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 73,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,548 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $24.97 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

