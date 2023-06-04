Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIAFF. Macquarie upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

CIAFF stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

