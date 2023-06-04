Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.52.

About Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.

