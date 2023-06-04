Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 668,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,707,000 after acquiring an additional 41,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. TheStreet lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $200.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.44. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

