China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Up 2.7%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.96. 8,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 1,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

