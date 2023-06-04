Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Shares Up 3.4%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.90 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.86). 346,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,227,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.90 ($0.83).
Chrysalis Investments Stock Up 3.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.93. The company has a market cap of £411.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.19.
Chrysalis Investments Company Profile
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
