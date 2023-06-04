CIBC Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$41.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GWO. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.38.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE GWO opened at C$38.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The firm has a market cap of C$36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$27.99 and a 52 week high of C$39.88.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.