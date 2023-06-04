CIBC Boosts Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to C$13.50

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SUUIF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution, and fixed price energy services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

