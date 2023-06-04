CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 11,665 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $171,508.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,508.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $477,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

