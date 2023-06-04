CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.30.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

