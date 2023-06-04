CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,465,000 after buying an additional 1,788,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $76,003,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,622,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,275,000 after purchasing an additional 721,730 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $76.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

