Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 5,191 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OMC opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.