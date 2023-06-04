Cipher Capital LP Invests $320,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock opened at $246.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $314.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.14.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

