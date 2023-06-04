Cipher Capital LP Invests $354,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,326.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $1,788,702. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.