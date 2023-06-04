Cipher Capital LP Sells 15,385 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $153.35 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.29.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

