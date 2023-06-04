Cipher Capital LP Sells 1,929 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

