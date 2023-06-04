Cipher Capital LP Sells 75,757 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,757 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 125.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 155,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Trading Up 4.9 %

WRK opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.