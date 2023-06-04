Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPHRF opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.