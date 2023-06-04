Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CPHRF opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $5.38.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
