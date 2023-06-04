Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after acquiring an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 5.3 %

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

