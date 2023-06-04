Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,768 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Repligen by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $167.26 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Featured Articles

