Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,633 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HP were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

HP stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

