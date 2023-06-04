Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 11,176 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522,707 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,669,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,363,000 after purchasing an additional 197,906 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,843,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,464,000 after purchasing an additional 123,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 3,611.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

