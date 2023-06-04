Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $108.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.