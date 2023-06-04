Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 50,413 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,413 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after buying an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $333,500,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.75 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

