Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 7,778 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after purchasing an additional 860,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,524,000 after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,886,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,454,000 after acquiring an additional 265,547 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,640 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

