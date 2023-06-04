Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,015 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 53,984 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,469,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,373,000 after acquiring an additional 212,051 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 5.3 %

FCF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Featured Stories

