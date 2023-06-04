Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $136.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

