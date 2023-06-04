Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $336,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $101.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

