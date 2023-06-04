Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $343,000 in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLDD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson purchased 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 260,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,812. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $484.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

