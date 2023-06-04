Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $371,000 in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 3,537.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 443,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 431,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,445 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 55.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Price Performance

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.96.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 104.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.48%. Analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

