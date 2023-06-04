Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $371,000 in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 3,537.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 443,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 431,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,445 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 55.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.96.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 104.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.48%. Analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

