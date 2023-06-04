Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $319,000 Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCRX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 68,818 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $3,573,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.98. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

