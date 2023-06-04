Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Magnachip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,580,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after acquiring an additional 242,583 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,747,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 229,393 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,328,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 134,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

