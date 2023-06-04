Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 1,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.