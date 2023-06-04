CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Shares Up 35.3%

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) shot up 35.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

CooTek (Cayman) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Trading of CooTek (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.93% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.