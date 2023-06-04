Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 14,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 7,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.81.

About Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF

The Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETFNew (OPPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between US equities, fixed income and cash based on broad market indicators determined by the adviser as opportunistic in pursuing long-term total return.

