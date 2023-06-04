Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE CLB opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

