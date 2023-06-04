Core & Main (CNM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Core & Main to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CNM stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $781,972.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at $263,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,700,998 shares of company stock worth $326,878,271 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Core & Main by 68.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.