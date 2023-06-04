CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CORR opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.27. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

