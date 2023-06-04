Couchbase (BASE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Couchbase Price Performance
Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $959.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $155,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 33.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 15.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BASE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
