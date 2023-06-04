Creative Planning Buys 1,320 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,016.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 116,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 35,801 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

CMA opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.