Creative Planning Buys 886 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Workday by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $213.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.41. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $218.88.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

