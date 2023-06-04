Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $783,370.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,700 and have sold 101,892 shares valued at $22,051,215. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $193.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.01 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.