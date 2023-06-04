Creative Planning Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

APO opened at $69.70 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.07%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

