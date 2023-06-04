Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after buying an additional 412,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CMS Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,863,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,253,000 after purchasing an additional 543,752 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

About CMS Energy

Get Rating

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

